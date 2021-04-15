House of Deejay’s Roy starts Dance classes

By Musa Ssemwanga

It is no secret that the always vibrant Roy Ronald Tumwizere loves dancing and cares less about what the public perceives of him.

With videos of him dancing to different Ugandan songs breaking the internet last year during the lock down, he has officially added ‘Dancing’ to his already rich Curriculum Vitae (CV).

Roy Tumwezere dances on stage during a Winnie Nwagi performance (Photo: Courtesy)

An accountant and marketer by profession, the house of deejay General Manager has taken his love for dancing a notch by launching his ‘Dop Dance Class’.

The weekly Afro Fusion and dancehall class is slated to happen every Thursday at the Bugolobi based Silver Springs Hotel and the Trroy studios director couldn’t hide his excitement .

‘’Excited and nervous … . Let the games begin… Let’s have fun together my friendshe announced on his different socials.

Before he’s current business growth and general management position, Roy was also a Brand Manager,Mainstream Spirits at UBL a position he was promoted to after joining the company in 2014 as a spirit’s specialist.