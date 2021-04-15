SC Vipers players fight on pitch

By Silvano Kibuuka

JOY turned into misery, shock, fear, injury and crying as when Vipers goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora thumped his dependable full left back defender Aziz Kayondo after the club defeated Busoga United at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium.

This was the return leg in the Super League when Vipers paid back in bigger currency to Busoga United that welcomed the 2020 champions with a 3-0 defeat in Jinja in December in the first leg.

Kayondo, despite being a defender, opened the hopes of hosts Vipers paying back to the visitor by hitting a 20 meter yard shot that failed Busoga United goalkeeper Ronald Omedwa to manage and Kayondo registered his first goal at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium.

He made one of the rare jubilations by showing the mighty of his tinny left foot hit the ball into the net.

However, after the match, Kayondo just found himself in the tartan yelling after cruiser weight (80 kg in boxing) Mutombora hit him on the head.

He was rescued by team doctor Noah Kayongo and other assistant Coaches who ran to the field in the defense box of Vipers in the previous minutes of the game.

The referee of the say, Ali Kaddu and his crew assistants were organizing to leave the pitch and saw a bookable offence to the weight of a red card that he flashed three times with anger to the Vipers custodian Mutombora.

After minutes of first aid, the most-`skinny injured Vipers player was led yelling into the dressing room.

The incident widely spread and all the Coaches with some officials spent over two hours in the dressing room grilling players and condemning the act.

Fabien Mutombora (white jersey) was involved in the altercation. (Photo: Silvano Kibuuka)

It’s said that Mutombora was forced to openly apologize on terms not yet revealed, though serving the red card is mandatory.

Social media reports indicate Mutombora has officially apologized to Kayondo, teammates and the club.

Sources say there were several exchange of insults between Mutombora and Kayondo during the match but details were not revealed.

Other sources inside the camp say that indiscipline has cropped up in the Kitende boys as striker Shaban Mohammad is on indefinite suspension after insulting Coach Fred Kajoba with actions and banging a glass door near to shattering it because he was removed from their league game against KCCA in the first round.

Shaban has played for KCCA and he thought the time he wanted to pay back by scoring against them is the time the coach removed him from the pitch.

Full right back defender for Vipers Bashir Asiku is also out of many games because of misconduct.

End