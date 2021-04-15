Sheilah Gashumba covers up Gods plan tattoo

By Ahmad Muto

Social media on Wednesday, April 14 saw a set of photos attributed to socialite Sheilah Gashumba of a tattoo with the inscription ‘God’s Plan’ shared widely and trolled extensively.

The tattoo that sits on the back just between the shoulder blades was tweaked with wings covering each for the names in a feather-like design that unmistakably resemble a broken heart.

Trolls had a field day until God’s Plan, Sheilah’s ex and the man whose tattoo has been removed came to crown the day. He tweeted: “Dear God thank you” as a caption.

A photo collage showing the erased tattoo (Photo: courtesy)

It was reported late last month that the pair finally split, after a vacation at the coast of east Africa where they hoped to mend their differences but failed. Sheilah was later seen with another man making merry as God’s Plan did the same. The arguments by trolls is about getting tattoos and relationships ending in tears.

Those Sheilah blocked because they trolled them cheered the loudest:

Rodrik Matflex tweeted: ‘Kale she blocked me cus i called you a robber. Baby LOL’