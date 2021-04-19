I’m unlucky in relationships – Sheilah Gashumba

By Ahmad Muto

City socialite Sheilah Gahsumba has conceded that she is unlucky in relationships given how things have played out for her in her past three relationships. She said her soul mate is money because it attracts her. This was while appearing on a local television station responding to questions about her last relationships and the tattoo she removed.

“My soul mate is money. I am not lucky in relationships. And I am lucky with money because it attracts me. I can’t be the problem in relationships because I have only dated three people in my life. But just know my soul mate is money,” she said.

She also stated that removing the God’s Plan tattoo didn’t come from a place of hate because she got none and her ex is not a very bad person, also noting that she has a right over her body.

“I am a business woman and I don’t need drama. I can do anything with my body. I didn’t remove the tattoo because of hate because I got none in my heart. I grew up around a lot of love, even the companies I work with,” she said.

She added: “Who says I have to be dating? I am still young to figure out the kind man I need.”