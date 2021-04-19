Salvado concedes Mariachi is number one

By Ahmad Muto

Comedian Salvado disclosed that he has never complained about no longer being among the first choice comedians but has tried to stay relevant despite the pressure from young talents.

“I have never complained about Mariachi because right now he is number one. I can’t complain that he caused my downfall. What have I done as a person to stay relevant? Don’t blame another person for your failure,” he explained. He noted that the reason Bebe Cool has stayed relevant over the years is because he re-invents himself with the trends. Therefore, he also tries his best.

“I am not the best comedian in Uganda but I try my best to stay relevant. There are new kids that are very funny but I also make sure I position myself in them. So that if you ask which comedians are hot at the moment, my name appears,” he added.

Salvado asked theatre actors and comedy critics to re-invent themselves because that is where they came from, arguing that they haven’t failed but just aren’t as popular as comedy.