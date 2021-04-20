Abryanz says Covid-19 saved him from ASFAs frustration

By Ahmad Muto

According to fashion entrepreneur and stylist Abryanz, the covid-19 pandemic is his blessing in disguise because it gave him a chance away from the annual Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) and doesn’t miss staging it. He treated the pandemic as a forced leave.

He adds that for the past eight years they built a firm foundation all over the continent and so aren’t going anywhere.

“Not hosting the show didn’t affect me at all. For the past 8 years we had it consecutively so I have built it to a certain standard, it’s firm all over Africa and isn’t going anywhere. I took it as forced leave or break. It helped me to think about other things,” he said.

He however noted that fans pushed very hard but he knew he needed a break and therefore didn’t even consider having a virtual show because it was about him, not the fans.