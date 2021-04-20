Azawi To Drop First Single Off Her New Album

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

From humble beginnings to her climbing the ranks, known for her contemporary genre bending sounds, Swangz avenue artist Azawi says she has something new and unexpected in store for those familiar with her music. Azawi has made major strides since her 2020 breakthrough single “Quinamino” which shouts out Protoje in the song as much as she emboding her iconic unique lyric.

Undoubtedly the biggest revelation of this year, Swangz is back at it again announcing their artist Azawi is finishing up works on her maiden album but is meant to drop this year though they didn’t give any further details.

Today on Azawi’s social media pages, she has revealed that her first single titled “My Year” will be dropping on 7th May 2021.Azawi spent the Easter week in South Africa with the company of Swangz Boss Benon doing final touches on the album. Her EP last year that featured songs like Lo-Fit and Repeat It was a banger and really pushed her to greater heights in the industry. A budget of over 200 million shillings has been put aside by Swangz to push this coming album to cover up bigger audiences and artists millage outside Uganda.

Swangz believes Azawi is now the right artists they own to outcompete artists in Africa like Simi, Tiwa Savage and Sho Mandjozi.As a rebrand strategy, Azawi cut off her dreads and for the album title, the wait will be soon over and Swangz will be released it.