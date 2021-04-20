Bebe Cool’s son claims Aganaga tried to exploit him

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bebe Cool’s son Allan Hendrick Sali has branded singer Khalifa Aganaga an unscrupulous character.

He noted that he has no relationship with him whatsoever, whether friendly or professional. Given Aganaga’s bad relationship with Bebe Cool, Hendrick turned down his offer to write him a song and claims the last time the Bad Character label boss tried to get intouch with him, his plan was to exploit the opportunity for media attention.



“I do not have a relationship with Khalifa Aganaga. All I know about him is he is a user. And he is always looking for an opportunity. It is known all over. I have nothing to benefit from him,” said Hendrick.



He added: “There was a time he called me telling me to forget our differences and wanted to meet me. I was at a video shoot. I directed him. Later a reporter called me and I told him not to come. Then Aganaga also didn’t show up.”

Aganaga has in the past shared his dislike for Bebe Cool for his annual lists and being close to the levers of power but not helping artistes.