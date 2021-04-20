Chameleone’s manager welcomes baby boy

By Musa Ssemwanga

Jose Chameleone’s first female manager Bijou Fortunate and Isram Kigongo months ago held their glamorous traditional Kuhingira ceremony.

Attended by mostly their close friends, the ceremony was a success and a climax to their many years of cohabiting.

Announcing the birth of their first son on Tuesday 04,2021 on a whatsapp status, Isram posted ‘Alhamdulillah’ accompanied with a picture of the new born’s finger.

Sources close to the couple told us that they named their new bundle of joy ‘Ramadhan’ since he was born during the Islamic Holy month of Ramadhan.

Respectively, Imad al-Din Kigongo was also added to his other name and added the source close to the bar and events marketing guru couple.