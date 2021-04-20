Diamond advised Mbosso to beg for collabo – Spice Diana

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Spice Diana claims it was singer Diamond Platnumz who advised his protégé, Mbosso to beg her for a music collaboration. He explains that the WCB label singer got her number from her Kenyan media friend and got in touch via WhatsApp asking for a collaboration.

“Mbosso contacted me on WhatsApp. He got my number from TV personality William Tuva who is my friend. So, he contacted me on WhatsApp and told me he wanted us to do a song. I asked him to send me the track, I put the lyrics and sent it back,” she explains.

According to her, it was then that Diamond as the WCB boss made arrangements for her to fly to Tanzania, paid for her air ticket to shoot the video.

“Diamond Platnumz made preparations for me to go and work on the video. Mbosso was actually supposed to come to Uganda but he was pushing his album so I went,” she adds.