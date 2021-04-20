Eddy Kenzo announces Album Release date

By Musa Ssemwanga

On Monday, the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Award winner announced that his new studio album will be released on 30th April 2021.

‘Breaking News: It’s official, our album will be out on 30th April 2021. The Album title will be revealed very soon. He posted on Facebook.

With the album title yet to be revealed, the album will feature both local and global hit songs mixed and mastered by different producers.

Following up his hugely successful past albums, Kenzo has been teasing details of a follow-up, revealing on social media and in gossip corridors that the new album will feature a mammoth 26 tracks.

Eddy Kenzo’s most recent album dubbed “ROOTS” had a decent reception with a couple of songs off it turning into major banger across the continent.

He also won major awards with songs off the album which was released in 2018