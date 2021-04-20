Felista Di Superstar releases debut EP

By Hussein Kiganda



Young female rapper, Felista Di Superstar, just released her debut EP dubbed “New Kid”



The EP is made up of five songs namely; Birthday Anthem, Jambo (Hello), Save The World, You Know Me, Nawambye and I Can’t Breathe which have won a massive air play and garnered for her a huge following from Ugandans.



Having heard from a young rapper called FreshKid, she was the next in line taking slots that would have been for Kapiripiti and Ring Rapper Ratata.



When she released freestyle videos in one studio session where she found singer Geosteady, the rap fraternity gave her a green light that saw her climb the industry ladders to win her the ranks.



She then released her first song dubbed ‘Nawambye’ produced by Ian Pro and later ‘You Know Me’ produced by Artin Pro which paved way for the right years star. She then appeared on several shows and the the fortune of Fame struck in, winning her a Ruparelia endorsement.



A few hours ago, the singer is alleged to have signed with Black Market Records which is home to singers like Angella Katatumba, Daddy Andre, and other artists.