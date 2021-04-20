Local artistes against online concerts

By Ahmad Muto

Over the weekend, president Museveni during his national address advised Ugandan entertainers to embrace the idea of online concerts. He said the industry will be opened up when a sizeable fraction of the population receives Covid-19 vaccination.

Singer Omulangira Ssuna claims he championed the idea of online concerts and therefore has all reasons to say it is a terrible for any artistes to consider for the long term. He called out the artistes advising the government stating that all they do is create misunderstandings.

“The online concert thing won’t work at all. Artistes should stop lying to government that it is possible for artistes to make money off online shows. They want to understand for us yet all they do is create confusion,” he fumes.

He added that organizing an online show is not different from a physical one because the logistics stay the same; a stage, lighting, equipment the only difference is there is no crowd.

According to Allan Toniks, use of internet is still in its infancy in Uganda. He argued that platforms like Spotify ask consumers to use credit cards to pay yet not many Ugandans use them, those who do are abroad. Like Ssuna, he also blamed those artistes close to the centers of power for ill advising the decision makers because to begin with, even local websites don’t pay.

“Those who tried know it does not work. Even the local websites that distribute our songs don’t pay yet they make money from us through ads, it is the foreign ones that do. If you are going to go online even foreign websites, you can’t charge $1, it will have to be a few cents yet for a physical show you can charge sh50k to sh100k,” explains Toniks.

Spice Diana blames tax and expensive data bundles for making the idea of online concerts difficult to execute. She argues that to succeed, the government will have to organize the gigs and pay the artistes for performing.

“You cannot put tax on the internet when you know it is going to help people. Tanzanian internet is cheap but here data is expensive. Then the taxes. You find that it is hard musically to push our art. Unless the government is going organize three gigs every month and give us money. Do you know how much data one needs to be online for a whole hour? That is a useless idea,” she explains.