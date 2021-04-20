Lydia Jazmine refutes joining Mpaka records

By Bayan Nalubwama

Musician Lydia Nabawanuka aka Lydia Jazmine has trashed the ongoing rumor that she was signed by Mpaka records a music label owned by fellow Artist Ykee Benda.

Jazmine says the contract she was seen signing at Mpaka records in presence of Ykee Benda is just one of those endorsement deals of products. “…. The contract signed is a Big endorsement deal of a new product to be revealed and launched soon.

Mpaka records is the Booking Agent of the product

. Also Ykee Benda is apart of the Endorsement Deal too… Reads part of the clarification post on her Social Media. She further revealed that she is not signed under any record label and she is still working with her team.