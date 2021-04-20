Maurice Kirya revives sound cup franchise

By Musa Ssemwanga

With little or no hopes of performing again in public places because of Covid 19, many artists have resorted to finding alternative ways of surviving and among those is Maurice Kirya.

Six years after the death of his ‘Sound Cup’ the mwooyo singer is into another business twist ‘The Sound Cup Coffee’.

‘This baby of mine has come from far, now reaching far. How do you like your coffee? Filtered? Espresso? Drip? What’s your thing? The singer first hinted on Instagram three days back.

A day later, he broke the news about his new business venture ‘The sound Cup Coffee’ amidst positive reactions from his musician’s friends and fans.

“The Sound Cup Coffee is now available to the world, based in The Netherlands & Uganda, It has been an incredible journey, and I am very happy to have the world enjoying our coffee, it is wonderful to see how it impacts everyone all the way from the farmers to our happy coffee drinkers. I’d like to thank my team of coffee experts, roasters, specialists, Piz & Pots Agency, and all my friends and people that have walked this journey with me to bring this premium brand to life,” Maurice Kirya posted on his social media platforms.