Musician Barbi Jay in charity drive to help the needy

By Paul Waiswa

Musician Barbi Jay real names Julius Buyinza who was once a household name on the music circuit following his “Sumbusa” collaboration with Eddy Kenzo does not regret the lost fame to the new generation.

He found luck in charity works aiming at helping out the needy, a dream he has come to uphold successfully.

Through his community-based organization(CBO) named ‘Another Smile Foundation Uganda, with its head offices located in Massajja –Kibira B in Wakiso district, Barbi Jay has extended a range of activities and services to the area residents of all walks of life including the orphans, widows and widowers, the old, people living with disabilities among others.

Barbie Jay says he doesn’t regret pausing music for charitable causes (Photo: Paul Waiswa)

Through Another Smile, an organization that came into existence close to two years, people have been empowered differently and decided to start with his residents before spreading it to the far distanced districts of the country.

The singer is offering several developmental programs to the natives eyeing placing their lives to some level that they can earn themselves some income out of the various programs undertaken by the organization. These range from Skilling programs, healthy programs, poverty eradication programs, education programs to talent development programs

These have changed the lives of people through learning and getting imparted with different skills. For example, Tailoring, shoemaking, animal rearing, liquid soap making, Petroleum jelly artisans among others totaling to close 5000 members.



He further revealed that despite the organization’s credibility and activeness in performance, lots of hurdles have always stagnated most of the programs as the majority can only be overcome by money, which is always unavailable in time, and if available it is a deficit.

Barbi Jay points out that engaging in charity does not imply he quit music but it was a call from God, him being a church boy since childhood and all done is out of love and passion.

Musically, he is on the move to see his career shine again as he has embarked on recording new songs in preparation for the industry soon after the government lifts the ban from the entertainment circuit.