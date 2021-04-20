Tanzanian’s don’t play our music-Spice Diana

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Upon her return from Tanzania where she visited Wasafi records and also met the CEO of the company Diamond Platnumz, Spice Diana said she did not go there to beg for a collabo from the Wasafi boss.

Source Management Singer Spice Diana says her main purpose of travelling to Tanzania was for a video shoot with one of Tanzania’s artists from wasafi records called Mbosso. Spice and her 8-man crew’s trip was catered for by Wasafi.

On the issue of how Ugandan music is doing in Tanzania and why such collabos, Spice Diana said that to be honest, Uganda music is not played anywhere in Tanzania. Tanzanians play their music and only support their own. Unless you have a collabo with an artist from Tanzania, have connections to people in their industry or when you sing in Swahili that’s when they will play you music.

Diana said that its because also that data in Tanzania is cheap compared to Uganda and that’s why the people support their artists with numbers on streaming platforms which supports their music and growing their brands.