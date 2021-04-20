Toniks embarrassed watching his Beera Nange music video

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Allan Toniks has revealed that he gets embarrassed everytime his maiden hit song, ‘Beera nange’ music video comes on. His argument is that the video that looked very good years ago no longer matches the standard of today’s videos.

He also noted that the effort put in videos then in terms of appearance and logistics is hard to compare with todays. Toniks added that that situation is made worse by his friends who mock him every time they watch the video.

“Some of my friends are always making fun of me when they watch my ‘Beera nange’ video. The songs I do now are different from what hit in high school,” he said.

He attributed that to his reinvention, reasoning that the people he started out with have since vanished into obscurity because they didn’t embrace the changes in the industry and the art.

‘Beera nange’ was Allan Toniks’ breakthrough music video released towards the end of the first decade of the 21st century.