Tycoon Lwasa not ready for salvation yet

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

For the love of always been in limelight and always wanting to let your candle shine, most people especially Masaka men are not ready to let us rest on them.

Just after his breaking up with television personality and actress Diana Nabatanzi and marrying another hot new chic in a space of one month, money bags Lwasa Kaweesi is still doing a lot to keep relevant.

On Sunday he and his newly married wife visited pastor Bugembe’s Nansana based Light the World Ministries Church where he donated sh1m towards its construction.

Lwasa also asked pastor Bugembe to add him on the church construction committee because however much he doesn’t go to church every Sunday he is a staunch Christian and a believer who also loves God so much.

On a special prayer that he requested, Lwasa asked pastor Bugembe to pray for him so that he at least reduces on the rate at which he drinks alcohol. However much he is not getting born again soon, Lwasa says at least he needs prayers so to reduce on this habit of drinking though not quitting.

Lwasa said he is however with time going to start being a regular church goer at Bugembe’s church and will continue support its construction with more funds.

Lwasa’s new catch Kawunda Angel also said her dreams had come true of meeting and praying from Pastors Bugembe’s Church.