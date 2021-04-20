Vyper Ranking features Russian DJ in new track dubbed “wicked”

By Hussein Kiganda



When Ugandans think of collabos, all minds run to either Nigeria or Rwanda. A collabo with Americans and Jamaicans comes with great hype that sends some into musical breaks thinking that they have reached the peaks of music. The next thing we here is that they are struggling to have a comeback.



Well, Ugandan dancehall star, Vyper Ranking has changed the vibe from the West to Russia. He has released a new and strong dancehall track dubbed wicked with Russian deejay called DJ Vadim.



The song was written by Vyper, the beats engineered by DJ Vadim and it was mastered by Ugandan producers Nexo Beats and Maleek Make. With his thick voice that is likened to a Lion roar, he scoffs at his haters whom he thinks are “wicked” because they want to stop him from making it in life.



Directed by Visan Kalungi, the dancehall star dresses in prison like attire in the song’s video to portray how his haters are trying to hold him captive in the world of failure yet he is moving towards success.



Vyper made shots into the Ugandan musical arena with his powerful songs like; ekyenge, sivaawo, go down, kiriza, kululwo and many others. He is one of the best dancehall stars. The likes of King Micheal are much in a lower rank than this young blood.

