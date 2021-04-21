Billionaire Ham Kiggundu launches Hamz App

By Jariat Nakitende

There is a new mobile platform that has been unveiled by top African Businessman and Ugandan billionaire Hamis Kiggundu and it already receiving positive welcome in Uganda and Africa at large. The App can be got from Google Play Store for Android users and Appstore for IPhone users.

It is said that the mega launch of this App is set to be launched in Canada, Middle East, Nigeria, Europe and the US very soon.

Just like Tik Tok, the “Hamz App” is a mobile platform for real short videos for Entertainment, Motivation and the latest world updates and it is made to “laugh more, get inspired and het content”.

How to use the Hamz App.

On the tap, there is a video button which allows you to record short videos and here one can add music and visual effects of their own choice. It’s more of a WhatsApp status thing, where videos are trimmed to 59seconds that means a video of more than one minute can be trimmed into two parts so that to fits on the App.

Different interactions can also take place on the App, since there is section where followers can share videos, hashtags, sounds and effects can be added to a user’s favorite section.

The App also allows uses to advertise for their different items under the different categories shown on it.

A quick check shows that some of the Ugandan socialites and celebrities like Judith Heard, Lynda Ddane, and Martha Kay are already jumping on the App.