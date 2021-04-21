Chameleone celebrates parents with throwback photo

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Jose Chameleone celebrated his parents on Monday with a post of to thank them for raising him and therefore making the sacrifices that came with it. The former Kampala lord mayoral aspirant indicated in the post that the photo shared – of his youthful parents – was taken in February 1971 while they were on an outing.

“My dad and my mum the month of February 1971 at today’s Kampala Sheraton hotel. I will forever be grateful for all the sacrifices you made to make all ends meet. I am proud to be part of the #Mayanja legacy you started. Big up all Mayanjas – Shine on where you are..”

His father Gerald Mayanja and mother, Proscovia have a brood of stars – Chameoleone, Pallaso, Weasel – among their seven children. Jose Chamelone follows his elder brother, Humphrey Mayanja. The late AK 47 was their last born.