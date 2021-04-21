Geosteady to announce introduction in May

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Geosteady has disclosed that he will be announcing details of his introduction ceremony on Sunday, May 16 2021. He made the revelation public through his twitter page on Tuesday, April 20. “Announcing my introduction ceremony soon 16th/May/2024 #OomVah,” he tweeted.

The last time the singer got close to a wedding was when his now ex fiancée and baby mama Prima Kardashi introduced him to her parents in January 2019 at their home along Salama road.

They separated last year after a huge fight that was highly publicized and they haven’t been seen together since. All signs show Prima moved on.

Since their separation, Geosteady has not made news with any woman, so people are yet to start a guessing game. Having been mocked everytime Prima shared a photo with her Kansanga based radio presenter boyfriend, the ‘I swear’ singer must be getting even.