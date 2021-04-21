GNL begs Mugabi for collabo

By Bayan Nalubwama

Rapper Earnest Nsimbi aka GNL Zamba has asked for a collabo form soul artist Kenneth Mugabi. According to GNL, their fans need a romantic Ballad they will listen to during their baby making sessions. “

…We have to do Luga floe-try and make Luganda sweet. Youngsters will give birth to their babies on this song!!! Let us sing Romance.” GNL said.

GNL expressed his need for a collabo through a comment on Mugabi’s social media post where the latter listed all the female artists he has collaborated with and asked fans to name the next artist they would wish to see Mugabi sing along with.

Fortunately, Zamba’s proposal was not one sided as Mugabi replied with excitement. “Let me link up with the King of Luga and see what will come from the baboon forest..This is super!” He responded/