Gospel Singer Nampeera praises God’s love in latest ‘Anjagala”

By Paul Waiswa

Fast rising gospel musician, Christine Nampeera Rubanga feels much confident musically and believes she is set for the top with her latest song titled, Anjagala,

The song and video are enjoying massive airplay in the Christian-based media broadcasters. The song praises Jesus’ love for her and also preaches the Biblical scripture that teaches about Jesus’ love for man and why man should treasure in Jesus’ love.

Composed and recorded from the Makindye based Beats House by Brian Beats pro, the gorgeous Nampeera says has no reason not to admit Jesus’ love for her.

Nampeera who is also the secretary of the Uganda National Gospel Artists Association grew up as a simple church girl and had a humble beginning too in the music circles and little did she know that she would be by this far musically.

She believes in the mantra “ sky is the limit’. That, coupled with God’s favor upon on her talent and music ambitions, believes that her success trajectory is just beginning to blossom.

Very popular in the gospel fraternity on introductions, weddings, graduations, and other events that are spiritually holly, Nampeera joined the gospel music business in 2013 and has dropped several songs with some big hits and among them may include Nasalawo kukusinza, Ibikomye, Ndaga muntu, and others.

She went through Namuyo P/S Mbale, Bubulo Girls’ SS before joining Kololo High school for A’Level. She later joined MUBS for a course in Accounting. Nampeera is the last child, born to Norah Kiggundu and the late George William Kiggundu.