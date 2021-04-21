I give money on camera to inspire others – Bajjo

By Ahmad Muto

Events promoter turned social and political commentator Bajjo has revealed that the reason he carries a camera along every time he is going to help people is to encourage those that are able to also replicate his charitable acts.

He noted that far from his earlier political affiliation with People Power, he is politically neutral and discourages the idea of subscribing to political parties because it stops people from helping each other freely.

“I give out money on camera because I want to encourage those like me out there to do the same. There is someone in your neighbourhood who is suffering. I want Ugandans to join the trend of helping so we end insecurity and poverty in the country,” he said.

He added: “I nolonger have a political party I subscribe to because we have picked the wrong trend. You have mixed life with politics yet it does not put food on your plate. I was told the people in the ghetto needed 40K each to go and get medical care and I came.”

This was while visiting the ghettos of Kisenyi where he apparently gave out sh1.2 million.