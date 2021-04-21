Kato Lubwama tasks government for ‘Arts’ ministry

By Musa Ssemwanga

Popularly known as a comedian, musician, and businessman, the outspoken politician is at it again.

While appearing on Urban TV’s weekend entertainment show, Spectrum Ekimeeza, the outgoing Rubaga South MP said that they don’t know under which ministry they fall.

‘’Do we fall under the Finance Ministry or we are under The Uganda Communications Commission(UCC) he asked on set.

The Diamond Ensemble founder, further cited greed and ignorance as one of the major reasons why Theatre and the Arts industry is struggling for years.

‘’The people running our system are money minded. They don’t have passion for the game’ he’s quoted saying on this weekly show.

Before I left Parliament, I had written a proposal to the government and other concerned parties about the few theatres we have in this country.

In the same proposal, we had agreed with the government to come up with fifteen (15) regional theatres like it is in other countries but I don’t know what happened.

