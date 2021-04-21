Kenzo advised to sack marketing team

By Ahmad Muto

Eddy Kenzo has been advised by a section of his fans to fire his marketing team. According to them, they have so far mishandled his new album project that he plans to release on April 30. They have argued that they have their priorities muddled up and so, are late because they should have put out the information months ago to give them enough time to create buzz.

This was just moments after the BET award winner announced on his social media pages, stating that the title will be released soon.

Raeezy tweeted: “This is really poor marketing by your team. Someone big like you Should know that Album promotion needs more time and thus it’s release date should have been announced earlier. About 1/2 months prior. But you’re announcing 10 days before and you don’t even know the title yet.”

@Owembabazi: “Album title should have been revealed like 4 months before to keep your fans at the edge.”

@allsamia: “Fire your marketing team immediately. They are very poor in what they’re doing. Hire me I could do a better job.”

Kenzo last released an album in 2018 titled Roots. It was a compilation of 20 tracks.