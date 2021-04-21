Lift curfew, I campaign for you for free – Khaligraph to Ruto

By Ahmad Muto

Multi award-winning Kenyan rapper, Khaligraph Jones earlier requested Deputy President William Ruto to get rid of curfew and free the movement of people to all counties so he can campaign for him for the presidency. He told Ruto that Kenyans are locked out of their homes because of rent arrears, attracting comments from a number of Kenyan artistes praising him for engaging the deputy president.

Through Instagram, Ruto responded to the ‘Micasa Sucasa’ rapper saying he knows the pain of going to bed hungry. He added that he is ready to engage the leadership to show support for those suffering. He asked Khaligraph to consider bringing artistes and public figures together to create a structure so they can champion a relief drive. Secondly, he asked them to share ideas on how to help the creative industry because he is aware there is a lot of talent. However, a section of Kenyan artistes have advised Khaligraph not to campaign for Ruto for free if he runs for the presidency next year.