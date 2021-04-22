Balaam congratulates Kusasira for paying 300K debt

By Ahmad Muto

City events promoter Balaam Barugahare has commended singer Catherine Kusasira for clearing her much publicized debt of sh300,000. Brian Barber came out last month accusing her of defaulting on payment of a hair debt she incurred in the lead up to her show, ‘tears of a woman’ in 2019.

According to Balaam, it is always a good thing to pay up a debt and therefore congratulated her. However, he said it is Kusasira’s manager who engineered for her the terrible public relations saga because he was present when she asked her manager to clear the debt.

“I congratulate her. I know her as a respectable person. The problem came because she gave her manager her phone in my presence to pay the sh300,000 put didn’t pay up. I have evidence. She gave her phone to do it,” said Balaam.

It should be noted that last year in October, Kusasira who is the presidential advisor on Kampala affairs accused Balaam of blocking her and other artistes, including Bebe Cool from seeing president Museveni.