Daxx Kartel’s fiancée drops break up hint

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Daxx Kartel and fiancée Maureen Naluwooza also known as Momo19 have split after she shared singer Sasha Brighton’s break up song video titled ‘Kambite’ that means letting go.

On her WhatsApp status, she reveled on the old saying that celebrities never stay married or in relationships for long saying it is just human. “I hear celebrity relationships or marriages don’t last come on, tuli bantu nga mwe! Tulumwa, tunyiga, tukaaba, tuseka, twagala, ate tukyawa etc,” she wrote.

This comes days after she responded to speculations about their looming break up. She claimed they were okay together and blamed it on rumour mongers.

Naluwooza introduced Kartel to her parents in Nsambya, a city suburb in 2019. While appearing in an interview months later, Kartel said their wedding was going to delay until he gets a child first because he wants the page boy/flower girl to be his own. The introduction came after five years of dating.