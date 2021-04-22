Diamond made sh140 million off collabo with Olomide

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz has disclosed that he made sh140 million off Youtube from his collaboration titled ‘Waah!’ with Koffi Olomide.

He shared the figure on Wednesday, April 21, on his Instagram where he took a screenshot displaying the amount.

The song has 60 million views on YouTube at the moment but Diamond said he made the sh140 million off 39 million views meaning he is yet to receive more. He advised content creators/artistes to borrow a leaf from him, adding that the views on YouTube are not for bragging rights but distribution, sales henceforth making good money.

Months ago, he shared on his Instagram status that for his businesses – Wasafi Media and the record label WCB – he pays over sh166 million in taxes.