DJ Crim questions GNL’s sh1 billion claim

By Ahmad Muto

DJ Crim has asked rapper GNL Zamba to teach him how to reap big from music without airplay. This comes days after the lugaflow rapper claimed that he made sh1 billion from his Spear album that was released last year in November. He claimed it was downloaded over 100,000 times off a streaming site he owns.

DJ Crim told him he has a new song and therefore wants ideas from GNL’s playbook to enable him make big money with focusing on media play.

He tweeted: “My brother @therealGnlzamba, share with a brother how to make a billion shillings without airplay…I have a new jam called #UpTop & it’s Dope!!” GNL replied: “You got the number.”

Crim has in the last couple of months put out a number of songs including ‘Katumba Oyee!’ that fizzled out in a matter of days. It is only right to ask how a man who put out a whole album that didn’t get media rotation made a billion.