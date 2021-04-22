Fresh Kid’s idol Emmanuela bags movie role

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian comedienne Emmanuela Samuel, 10, made her first appearance in the international award-winning feature/action drama ‘Survive or die.’ The film was shot in Australia in 2018 and released in 2020.

It shares the trials and tribulations of immigrants all over the globe. It tells the story of a teenage refugee girl escaping civil war but wrongly lands in a remote part of Australia. She has to get to a civilized area while fighting starvation, harsh terrain and a hunter after her life. Emmanuela features as a guest star alongside major acts like Craig Bourke.

It should be noted that Emmanuela notched 5 million followers on Facebook days ago and appreciated her fans for the support.

She came to Uganda in 2019 with her entire Mark Angel comedy crew for a show at Serena Hotel that according to the organisers was to help young people identify their talents. She claimed then that she had never heard of any Ugandan entertainers except rapper Fresh Kid.