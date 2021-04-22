Heathens Rugby army set to raid Jinja City

By Julius Senyimba

It is the first of its kind in the history of Uganda rugby to have a one-match league and as we enter the final bend, mathematically, Kobs, Pirates and Heathens all have a chance to win the Nile Special Stout rugby league title. With players giving it their all, so are the fans who have been on the road for games and this will be the case this Saturday as Kobs fans will raid Entebbe, Pirates will be at home in Bweyogerere while Heathens will have to navigate the longest trip to Jinja. If you are feeling sorry for them, then you are missing out on something as they have motives to brave Mukono traffic as at the venue, Dam Waterz, there will be a booze treat. League title sponsors Nile Special Stout will offer a free starter beer per person from the lovely ladies in black. There will be fireworks at all venues since now, Man of the Match medals and balls are available plus the need for bonus points to get an advantage in the title race.