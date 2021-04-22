POA Star Search Reveals Grand Prize

By Musa Ssemwanga

Pearl of Africa Star Search organizing committee has announced the grand prize for this popular and prestigious national music competition.

In a press release uploaded on their website, the winner of this new campaign designed to promote Uganda’s musical talent will walk away with a grand prize worth UGX60,000,000.

According to Aly Alibhai from Talent Africa, the event management and production company organizing the Pearl of Africa Star Search, the cash prize will come handy with a recording and management deal, ambassadorial assignments and more.

‘’Together with our partners and sponsors, we are really excited about the response from the different regions.’

Indeed, this looks to be even better if more contestants register with us via our website and social media platforms. He’s quoted saying in the press release.

With a Television and online show, the exciting judge’s lineup for this project includes Cindy Sanyu, Navio, Bismark Amumpaire and Joanita Kawalya.