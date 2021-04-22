Reigning Mrs. World resigns

By Musa Ssemwanga

The reigning Mrs. World, Caroline Jurie, has resigned her title weeks after she was involved in a controversy while at Mrs. Sri Lanka event.

The organization running the pageant said in a news release on social media after she was arrested and released on bail.

“Her voluntary resignation decision was made solely by Caroline herself,” Mrs World Inc said late on Tuesday, in a news release on social media.

Jurie forcibly removed the winner’s crown, claiming the other woman was a divorcee and not qualified to win the title.

Kate Schneider of Ireland, the runner-up in the 2020 contest which Jurie won, will be the new Mrs World 2020, the organization further posted.

This comes months towards this year’s Mrs. World 2021 Pageant where Sylvia Wilson Namutebi Allibhai was nominated to represent Uganda.

Like the pageant title suggests, accomplished married women from various nations have contested for the title of Mrs World since its inception in 1985.

Namutebi emerged as the strongest contender to represent Uganda and will join her predecessors Mrs. World Uganda 2011, Crystal Newman and Mrs. World Uganda 2009, Halima Namakula in a bid to bring the coveted crown home.