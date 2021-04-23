Bobi Wine to cough over sh330m to get armored car back

By Ahmad Muto

Former presidential candidate and singer Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine’s car has finally been re-verified by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) that has slapped a tax of over 330 million on it. According to a letter sent by the tax body through his lawyers of Wameli & Company Advocates & Solicitors, the re-examination of the Toyota Landcruiser V8 registration number UBJ 667F confirmed it is armored. It was also established that the declaration made in February had false hoods that saw it get cleared like a normal vehicle.

“Customs has re-valued the motor vehicle using alternative methods of valuation and appraised a customs value of $166,700 with tax payable of UGX 337,698,776.25/=,” the letter reads in part.

According to Bobi Wine on social media, some friends got him the bullet proof car and was cleared because Interpol, Police forensics and URA didn’t know it was his but changed after they learnt and claimed it was undervalued. He added that his two other vehicles were impounded in Arua in 2018 and never returned.