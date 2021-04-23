Diamond Platnumz pays Surprise visit to Zari

By Hussein Kiganda

Last Wednesday, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz went to South Africa to work on his forth studio Album. Like an African proverb goes,”water flows to where it did,” the ntampata wapi singer payed a surprise visit to ex-wife Zari Hassan to check on his two children, Tiffah and Nillan.

A few hours ago, a video of the visit spread on social media showing how the family was excited to receive Diamond’s team which was made up of Sallam SK, the manager, S2 Lizzy the producer, his bodyguard, Onesmo Amos and Lukamba the videographer.

Having seen the video, many were heard taking in corridors and took to their handles that they thought the two were moving towards a make-up. Others said she would get pregnant for him if any bed sessions happened. A few of them wondered how the visit would be perceived by the socialite’s new boyfriend.

It is remember that a few years ago, Zari also visited Diamond Platnumz in Tanzania saying that their father needed to see his children and so she had to take them to him.

Diamond was nicknamed the East African in-law, having dated from Tanzanian, Kenya, Uganda and perhaps secret relationships in Burundi and Rwanda. He also just hosted Ugandan songstress Spice Diana and many were left thinking that the two had had a good time. It was later revealed that Spice Diana had gone to shoot a video with Mbosso, also under wasafi.