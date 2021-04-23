Fik Fameica: I am still young for marriage

By Hussein Kiganda

Rapper Walukagga Shafik a.k.a Fik Fameica has opened up on why he is not thinking about marriage despite having dated several celebrities in the country.

Talking to a city TV station, the buligita singer revealed that he has no any intentions to marry since he is still young.

“Marriage! I am still young for it but when I get older and ready for it, I shall surely notify you…,”he said.

He added that though he is young, he is a human being and therefore he has a lover.

“But I have a lover, it’s just because I have not yet introduced her to you, that’s why you do not know her.” He added that his lover is not Lydia Jazmine as many have asserted. “No, it’s not Jazmine. Jazmine is just a friend and a fellow singer with whom I chill. There is nothing much going on more than being friends…,”he said.

A few months ago, the rapper with Lydia Jazmine released a collabo dubbed binji, that left many whining in wonder. Many thought the two were enjoying Adam’s sin.