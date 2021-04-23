Fik Fameica says he doesn’t know GNL’s sh1 billion album

By Ahmad Muto

Rapper Fik Fameica has reacted to fellow rapper GNL’s claim that he made sh1 billion off his Spear album released late last year.

Fameica says he has no idea about the album and so hasn’t listened to it. He added that he can also claim he made billions and nobody will be able to dispute it.

He said: “Everyone is expected to say what they want. Wouldn’t want to talk about Zamba but if he says he made it maybe he did like I can also say I made sh5b. I don’t even know the album so I can’t judge him.”

GNL’s claim has raffled feathers in the music the last few days with many industry players wondering whether it has an ounce of truth to it given the album didn’t receive media play and therefore not popular.