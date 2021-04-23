Kabako defends wife on smoking

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Kabako, real name Yusuf Senabulya has defended his wife, Jazira Dumuna from public criticism after a video emerged of her smoking what was presumed to be weed.

She was in a car with a bunch of her girlfriends and children singing along to Spice Diana and Fameica’s ‘Ready.’

Kabako said the video does not warrant a reaction from him.

He argued that people should learn to let people know their habits instead of acting to have their act together and shock people when videos and photos leak.



“People should learn to let people know them well with all their weaknesses. A drunkard should let their children know they drink instead of one day getting shocked when see photos of them drunk in a trench. I wear shorts and so my children have to know. I ask her to keep taking care of her skin and cook for me so you all keep talking,” he said.



He added that he spent sh80 million on their kwanjula weeks ago and therefore his wife is very special to him, those claiming the video will ruin their future should know that he’s the future she chose.