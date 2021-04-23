Levixone offers collabo to 9 year old Rinic

By Hussein Kiganda

Giving collabos to young children may seem like one has lost value but it feels like adding value to the young ones. Well, a few days ago, gospel star, Levixone, was seen in studio with a young gospel singer called Jemimah Kirabo Rinic who is also known as the Dreamer.

Talking about why he chose to give the collabo to the young gospel singer, he revealed that talented children need a hand from those that have been in the industry.

“I want the song to appeal to crowds but I also want it to appeal to children…this young girl is a singer and I want to thank her parents for allowing her to sing and help her push her dreams. I am supporting her because she is talented.

Talking about how she feels having garnered the collabo with Levixone, she said,”I am excited to be working with Levixone, who am I to get this opportunity?”

The two are working on a project dubbed “We lift Him high”.

Levixone offered Baby Gloria a collabo dubbed “save a life” some time back and this was a landmark to the young gospel singer who has now grown into an yummy eatable but hard to chew, to guys in Kampala. We hope Jemima gets elevated by this.