Men pushed women into bleaching – Chance Nalubega

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Chance Nalubega, the issue of women bleaching has been around for ages and from her memory, mothers did it when she was young and suspects grandparents also did.

She attributes it to men arguing that there is a special kind of appreciation given to light skinned women even in folklore. That they were praised and spoken about with admiration and respect.

“Bleaching started right from our mothers and perhaps earlier. It is men who would call women brown thighs, a light skinned beautiful angel, so hearing such descriptions left dark skinned women insecure,” she said.

The issue of bleaching has been contentious especially in the local entertainment scene. The latest subject of debate is singer Kabako’s wife, Dumuna whose before and after photos emerged immediately after their kwanjula sparking off a debate online. Shortly before her was singer Geosteady’s ex Prima whose before and after photos show two very different people.