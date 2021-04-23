Mentors for the JMM ACADEMY MASTER CLASS Unveiled

By Musa Ssemwanga

With a few weeks left to this year’s Joram Muzira Modelling Academy Master Class, mentors and facilitators have been unveiled.

This year’s participants will have a chance to learn from top industry heads and icons among which include the London based and Belmont magazine’s Editor in Chief, Malkia Roberts.

She will mentor with our very own Natasha Sinayobye (legendary celebrated Actress) and Gloria Haguma (Award Winning Media Guru)

The founder and top model manager Joram couldn’t hide his excitement when this website reached out to him for a comment.

‘’We are super excited to have this creative maven onboard as one of our mentors and guest Facilitators’’

We are yet to announce more mentors however we are left with a few slots so people should register on our platforms and stand a chance to be scouted by international Agents he concluded.

JMM Academy, a brain child of one Joram Muzira, is a solid modeling school curriculum that gives aspiring models a great overview of the industry and covers all the main aspects of the business of modeling and fashion.

The masterclass will take place on the 1st and 2nd of May 2021, at the Joram Model Management Headquarters.