Ramadan: Levels Kitchen launches Iftar Package

By Musa Ssemwanga

This year’s Ramadan may certainly look less festive amidst the corona virus pandemic as all nations take precautions to curb the spread of the deadly COVID 19 virus.

It’s from this background that the Kira road based restaurant has launched a luxury but affordable touch on Afro-continental, Italian and Indian Ramadhan cuisines.

Speaking at the launch, Ahereza Blessing, the franchise’s general manager said that Muslims should brace themselves.

‘We will be offering iftar at discounted rates and hosting Muslims in small gatherings at our grand spacious restaurant she said.

Conclusively, the Kitchen’s Chief Chef, Ali Muhammed said that Ramadhan special meals will be given away at a pocket friendly fee to groups of 4 on top of fast delivery services to those around Kampala.