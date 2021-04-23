Sheebah makes a lot of money online – Full Figure claims

By Ahmad Muto

Social and political commentator Full Figure claims Sheebah makes a lot of money online while other artistes are busy whining that they idea won’t work. That she is reaping figures she can’t compare with any artiste’s.

“There are many artistes making good money online. You can ask Sheebah how much she makes online in a month. You can fail to find an artiste that makes her kind of money,” she said.

She contrasted it with singer Cindy’s ‘Boom party’ concert about 2 years ago that she says was well attended but Cindy reaped less because organizing a show is very expensive. Also adding that promoters have now become very averse to the idea and aren’t willing to invest, the reason Evelyn Lagu’s charity concerts didn’t work.

“Cindy organized a show but came out with less than sh20 million. It is expensive to invest in a venue get radio and TV adds so online shows are the way to go. Evelyn Lagu got shows but money was instead lost, people are nolonger investing,” she added.

She therefore asked artistes to learn other skills like they did music because music used not to be a job.