By Julius Senyimba

A couple of successful stories have Individual brilliancy names written all over them but nothing beats team work.

Just like an adage of two heads are better than one, deejaying duo of Slick Stuart and Roja were yesterday added to Team No Sleep which has singer Sheebah Karungi as the face.

“The main reason as to why we have these two joining Sheebah is to create a beat that will conquer Kampala and Uganda at large,” Francis Nyende, the Club Pilsener brand manager noted.

The duo completed the list of ambassadors to drive the in new activation dubbed ‘Unleash Your Beat’.

The campaign encourages the enthusiastic young generation of Ugandans to find their groove as they enjoy their favourite beer brand, Club Pilsener.

The above mentioned team will face competition from; Team MBs, Team No Sleep, Team Techiez, and Team Drip.

Each team has a captain who is a celebrity in the local entertainment industry with Team MBs represented by Spice Diana, Team Techiez by Deejahn, and Team Drip by Abryanz.

In short, deejays Slick Stuart and Roja are yet to disappoint us in their collaborations with singers with their latest being Kigwa Leero with Jose Chameleon.