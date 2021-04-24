Rotary to contribute sh43b for a peace centre



By Simon Peter Tumwine

Makerere University needs sh43b approximately ($12,000,000) to equip the first-ever peace center.

The peace center is the first of its kind in Africa. This aims at training students in peace and conflict prevention in different parts of the world that are politically unstable. During the peace concert hosted by the Rotary Foundation, a number of dancing groups that included Munnye Children’s choir, Indian Troupe and the Ndere Troupe entertained a number of guests with various traditional dances which included the Ekitagururo, Zulu warrior dance, Lakaraka dance, and Indian traditional dance among others.