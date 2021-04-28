Aganaga returns UMA’s sh100K

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Khalifa Aganaga has returned the sh100,000 the Uganda Musicians Association gave him weeks ago claiming it is not worthy. He explained that he had earlier refused to join the association but later changed his mind and registered, only to realise he wasn’t missing anything because the leaders work without consulting artistes.

He bashed them for treating music business as a micro business yet they invest a lot in it. “This is not a micro business. This is a big business and we invest a lot in it. We also want to develop our country but when you go and get your colleagues sh100K, it does not make sense. Next time they should consult us on the state of our businesses before speaking on our behalf,” he ranted.

He added that the sh100,000 should help the association secure a van for its activities and the chairperson because it has nothing of its own. He also noted that artistes spend a lot on video directors that the cheapest video is sh5 million.